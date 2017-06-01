ISLAMABAD:– Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned bomb blast in Kabul on Wednesday, which claimed more than 80 innocent lives. According to the ISPR, the army chief expressed grief on loss of precious lives and damage to various embassies’ infrastructure including Pakistan’s. “We stand with Afghan brothers and its security forces in the fight against terrorism and militancy,” General Bajwa added. –Staff Reporter
