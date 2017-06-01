ISLAMABAD - The government has reduced prices of the High Speed Diesel (HSD) and M/S (petrol) by Rs1.60 per litre and Rs1.20 per litre respectively for the month of June.

According to the government notification, diesel prices have been reduced by 1.93 percent or 1.6 rupees per litre and petrol by 1.62 percent or Rs1.2/litre. The new prices will be effective from today (June 1) to midnight June 30. “The government has absorbed considerable impact of price’s increase since April 2016 and suffered considerable loss of revenue,” the official notification of the ministry of finance said.

After the government’s decision, diesel prices will be reduced to Rs81.4 from earlier Rs83/litre. Petrol price will go down to Rs72.8 from Rs74/litre. Kerosene oil and LDO prices will remain unchanged at Rs44 per litre each.

The notification said that only partial increases have been passed on in the recent months since December 2016. In line with the prime minister’s directions, it has been decided that the recommended increase in kerosene and LDO will not be implemented. The recommended decrease in the prices of diesel and petrol will be (partially) passed on so that the negative financial impact of non passage of price increase in the recent months can be offset to some extent, said the notification.

OGRA had proposed the government to reduce diesel prices by 3.31/litre or 3.99 per cent and petrol by 2.43/liter or 4.63 per cent and advised to increase kerosene oil price by Rs13.54/litre or 30.77 per cent and LDO by 9.28 a litre or 31.94.

During 2017, the government has rejected several recommendations of the OGRA regarding reduction in HSD and petrol prices.

For the month of May also, the OGRA has advised the government to decrease Petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD) prices by Rs 1 per litre, respectively. However, the summary was rejected by the government and refused to pass on the benefits of the low international prices to the consumers.

According to the government’s claim they have to absorb about Rs110 billion shortfall in revenue due to provision of subsidy on petroleum product during the current fiscal year.

Instead of decreasing the prices of petroleum products the government has increased GST on prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel from 15.5 per cent to 20 per cent and 29.5 per cent to 33.5 per cent respectively.

Currently, the government is collecting 33.5 per cent GST on High Speed Diesel and 20 per cent GST on Motor Spirit excluding High Octane Blended Component (HOBC) while there is zero GST on Kerosene and LDO.