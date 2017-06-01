Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government wants a transparent investigation in Panama Papers case.

In an interview, she said, “Family members of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) despite reservations on two of the JIT members.”

She said, “Two members of JIT are not impartial and Hussain Nawaz has raised his concerns through a legal process before the Supreme Court.”

The Minister of State said, “The top court should ensure a transparent investigation on the issue.”