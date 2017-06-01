During suo motto case on Nehal Hashmi’s remarks about Supreme Court’s judges and JIT members, three-member bench remarked that no one can threaten the court.

The top court asked Nehal Hashmi that does he know who issues threats like these.

“Has your government joined Mafia because only such people threaten children” mentioned the court.

Justice Afzal also remarked that judges did not receive such threats even during military regimes.

Justice Ejaz Afzal also remarked that court is observing every single development by government and opposition.

“This court established JIT and now you are raising questions on it,” said Justice Afzal.

“During Panama case, cabinet members used to threaten us,” mentioned apex court.

In his defence PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi told the court that he was fasting at that time.

“I cannot even think about disrespecting judges or any other institution,” he stated.

The court issued show-cause notice to Nehal Hashmi and ordered to file reply by next Monday.

While talking to media outside Supreme Court, the PML-N leader stated that his statement was not a policy stance or press conference.

"I was part of the movement for judicial freedom then how can I say such things against it," he said.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Senator Nehal Hashmi stated that people who are investigating Sharif family, party workers will “investigate” them.

While addressing a public gathering, Hashmi said that people who are investigating and who have investigated Nawaz Sharif and his family must remember that they will retire one day.



This is what Nehal Hashmi said: