MARDAN - Parents of the arrested suspected in Mashal murder case have alleged police for using delaying tactics in presenting case challan in the court.

Parents of the students of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM), who are detained in Mashal murder case, claimed while speaking at a press conference on Wednesday that their sons were innocent and were not involved in the lynching incident.

Members of Muttahida Mahaz Council including Amanat Shah of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Imad Akbar of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Sardar Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) along with parents of the university students held in the case and elites of area were present on the occasion.

The parents said that as per the law, police were bound to present challan of a case within 14 days in common court while within 30 days in anti-terrorism court. They said that police had not presented challan in Mashal murder case despite of the passage of fifty days since occurrence of the incident. “‘Why police are not presenting challan in court”, the enquired, adding that police officials should show them the reason behind the said delay.

They also alleged that police had still been arresting students in the case which had spread a wave of fear and concern among the students due to which most of the students were reluctant to attend classes after re-opening of the university. They asked relevant authorities to stop arrest of students so that the students could attend their classes without any fear.

“Most of the detained students are innocent”, they said, adding that parents and relatives of the students wanted to file bail applications which they were unable to file as the challan of the case is yet to be presented before the court, the parents said.

They also demanded AWKUM administration to arrange classes as well as exams for students inside the jail premises so that their academic career is protected from destruction.

They accused that delay of challan in the case and non-cooperative behaviour of police officials were forcing them to take aggressive steps in this connection. They, however, threatened that they would take to streets and launch an aggressive protest against police officials if they failed to present challan of the case in the court till June 10, and police would be responsible for all the consequences in the regard, they said.

“‘We are peace-loving people and do not want to take law in our hands but police are forcing us to do so”, they alleged.