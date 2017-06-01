Hussain Nawaz reached Judicial Academy to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

While talking to media outside academy, the premier’s son stated that he will respect law.

“I will appear before JIT whenever summoned,” he said.

Nawaz junior further mentioned that baseless cases were also established against us during Musharraf regime.

"We still have same assets as our family had during Musharraf's time," he added.

“We are politicians and have always respected the institutions,” he said.

Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) are accompanying him.

Furthermore, large numbers of PML-N workers are outside the academy.

During his earlier hearings in front of JIT, Hussain Nawaz answered 13 questions asked by JIT and presented documents regarding offshore Nielson and Nescoll companies.

According to sources, Hussain Nawaz is likely to submit documents regarding incorporation certificate of two offshore companies, deed that shows Maryam Nawaz as trustee, grant of land issued by Dubai government and related documents to Jeddah factory.

Meanwhile Hassan Nawaz who was asked to appear before JIT has sought time as he reached Islamabad from London yesterday.

JIT is likely to question youngest son of Prime Minister about his 1999 interview with BBC in which he claimed that he is student without any personal income but he started his own company named Flagship Investment Limited in 2001.