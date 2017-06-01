Hussain Nawaz to again appear before JIT today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz will appear for the third time before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sharif family’s involvement in Panama Papers case today.

Earlier, the premier’s son had twice appeared before the JIT probing his family’s financial dealings abroad.

Last time, the JIT quizzed Hussain for five and a half hours and had asked for important documents related to 16 areas of interest — from offshore companies, foreign bank statements, tax returns, to properties.

In this connection, premier’s younger son Hassan Nawaz had to appear before the court on Wednesday but he failed and sought some time.

Now, the JIT has summoned him again on June 2nd (Friday).

Sources said that the JIT had summoned Hussain, who earlier appeared before the investigation team twice on May 28 and May 30.

The JIT headed by additional director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia, will question Hussain at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) with regard to the family’s properties in London.

They said that this would be the third interaction of Hussain with the JIT.

The JIT had also recorded the statement of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Chief Executive Officer Saeed Ahmed the same day.

Previously, Hussain had reached the JIT headquarters at the FJA at around 11am and was welcomed by a number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists and leaders including Daniyal Aziz, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Nehal Hashmi, Chaudhry Tanveer, Hanif Abbasi and Maiza Hameed.

Hassan Nawaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was also scheduled to appear before the JIT on Wednesday but he did not.

He arrived in Islamabad from Abu Dhabi last night with the intention to appear before the JIT, sources said.

On the occasion, the city police had taken special security measures around the academy and all roads leading to the FJA were blocked with cement blocks and barbed wire, while a heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

