BAHAWALPUR - Local Jamaat-e-Islami leaders termed the federal budget for 2017-18 nothing but jugglery of words in which the country’s poor class has totally been ignored.

Speaking to mediamen, JI district Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, naib ameer Nasrullah Nasir and general secretary Irfan Anjum said that 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions of the government employees is equal to none. They said salaries and pensions should be enhanced in accordance with the increasing inflation. They said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s budget speech proved that the rulers have nothing to do with the public problems. “Instead of eliminating poverty, the government has adopted the policy to eliminate the poor from the country,” they flayed. They said the new budget will bring a tsunami of dearness in the country with the increase in taxes on Chinese vegetables, adding it will facilitate only the hoarders and profiteers. They said that 46 percent increase in foreign loans was witnessed during four years tenure of the incumbent government which has made every Pakistani indebted to Rs100,000. They claimed the budged was presented under directives from the IMF in which priorities of international institutions were considered while the poor were ignored.

COPS PRODDED TO BE VIGILANT: The policemen, deployed at Ramazan and Model Bazaars across the district, must be vigilant and alert to thwart any untoward incident.

DPO Dr Akhtar Abbas stated during a visit to Model Bazaar here the other day. On the occasion, he reviewed the security arrangements and issued directives to the officials at the bazaar. He advised them to ensure foolproof security in accordance with the Ramazan security plan. He directed them to be vigilant and frisk the visitors thoroughly. He said lady constables should also be deployed to frisk female visitors. The DPO ordered all the SDPOs to put the security on high-alert across the district.