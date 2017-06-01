The counter-terrorism department (CTD) has said they have arrested three suspected terrorists with suicide vests belonging to a banned militant outfit plotting attacks in Lahore.

The suspected terrorists were arrested in an operation near Sagian Bridge on Wednesday night.

The three were plotting attacks on an unknown religious place when they were seized in a raid along with suicide vests and hand grenades, the counter-terrorism department revealed in a statement.

CTD sources identified those arrested as Sher Ali, Muhammad Ibrahim and Azizullah and revealed that the three suspects have had their affiliation with banned outfits Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and TTP.

The arrested terrorists revealed that they receive training in Afghanistan and are active members of the mentioned banned outfits.

It has also been reported that the alleged terrorists were involved in various attacks on security officials in FATA and Punjab.