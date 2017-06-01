TOBA TEK SINGH - Dwellers of Kot Ghulam Muhammad locality of Gojra took out a protest rally on Wednesday against local PML-N MNA for his plan to construct a water supply tank on a piece of land donated by a citizen for the construction of a mosque.

They were led by councillor Sh Tanweer Ahmad and after marching through different roads, the participants reached Malkanwala Chowk in main bazaar where a public meeting was addressed by councillor Sh Tanweer Ahmad, Alkhidmat foundation president Dr Attaullah Hameed and others. They opposed the decision and said a philanthropist had donated the land for the construction of mosque but ruling party had attempted to use it to construct a water supply tank. They added that despite issuance of a stay order by a court, the men of contractor had started the construction with the presence of armed men.

They demanded to stop the construction of the water supply tank and to register for grabbing the land of mosque.