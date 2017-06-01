KARACHI - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP has never played politics on national development, but it was shortsighted Mian Sahab (Nawaz Sharif) who had scrapped 25000 MW power projects signed and approved by his mother Benazir Bhutto.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of 100 MW gas-fired power project at Nooriabad on Wednesday.

He said his mother had approved 25000 MW power project during her tenure, “But sorry to say Nawaz Sharif scrapped the entire project and plunged the country into darkness," he said, and added that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama leaks would oust Nawaz, and, in case, he managed to escape from its clutches, then people would show him the door.

PPP chairman congratulated Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the installation of 100 MW power plant despite hindrances created by the federal government.

Bilawal said that conspiracies were hatched when the Sindh government created power, distribution & dispatch companies. "But with the grace of God, both the companies, power, transmission & dispatch, have developed into successful ventures,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the people of Sindh and said that the province had launched its first major power project along with its transmission line. "This is big success, and I would say it is the success of people of Sindh,” the CM said.

Murad added that actually idea of the power plant had been conceived by the then president Asif Ali Zardari and it was planned to be built on abandoned gas fields. "But the federal government not only refused to hand over the abandoned gas fields, but at one stage was reluctant even to provide gas for the project,” he recalled.

“When this project was near completion, Hesco refused to purchase the power, saying that it had surplus power for the area under its supervision. "This was something Hesco should be ashamed of," he said.

The chief minister told Hesco and Sesco to perform, warning that otherwise they would have to pack up. "We will install power plants on our own. We have our own transmission & dispatch company and we will establish our distribution system," he vowed.

He said the Sindh government had taken several initiatives to eliminate loadshedding. He added besides major investment in the development of Thar Coalfield Block II, the provincial government had provided major support to 2x50 MW gas-fired power plant at Nooriabad under public-private partnership.

It may be noted here that Nooriabad is about 85 km from Karachi and is connected via a highway.

The chief minister said that 95 km special purpose transmission line had also been funded by the Sindh government through Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company (STDC) Limited at the cost of Rs2 billion. He added that priorities of the provincial government were to eliminate loadshedding from Karachi for increasing the output of industries, generating employment opportunities and ensuring wellbeing of Karachiites.

Murad said gas was being supplied to 2x50 MW power projects under the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet.

He added that the gas quantity was 20 MMSCFD, capable of producing 100 MW.

The CM added that 50 acres of land had already been acquired by the project companies.

Talking about ownership structure of the project, the chief minister said that the project had been established by two Special Purpose Companies (SPC) Sindh Nooriabad Power Company (Private) Limited (SNPC) and Sindh Nooriabad Power Company Phase II (Private) Limited (SNPC II). He added that Sindh government had assumed 49 percent of the equity and the Technomen Kinetics (Private) Limited had subscribed to 51 percent of the equity.

Financing Structure

Giving details of the financing structure, Murad said that the project was funded by 80 percent debt and 20 percent equity. He added that debt was provided by National Bank of Pakistan, Sindh Bank and Sindh Government Employees Pension Fund. The project’s cost is estimated to be $130 million.

The chief minister said with the commissioning of 2x50 MW projects, not only there would be a significant reduction in loadshedding in Karachi but the consumers would also be provided cheap electricity.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the power plant by pressing a button in the main control room.

power company Chairman Khursheed Jamali briefed the PPP chairman about the plant.

On the occasion provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro, Manzoor Wassan, Syed Nasir Shah, MPAs, MNAs and senior bureaucrats were also present.