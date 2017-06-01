ISLAMABAD - The country manager National Crime Agency (NCA), UK, Osman Ahmed on Wednesday called on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry at the NAB Headquarters.

The NAB chairman in his remarks said that the bureau attached high value to partnership with the NCA.

Since anti-corruption work has no national boundaries and close cooperation between the two agencies will be of great help towards curbing corruption.

The NAB chairman welcomed close collaboration between the NAB and the NCA, UK.

He appreciated that the NCA had organised two study visits to the UK for six NAB officers in 2016 and 2017, which proved very productive in improving the investigation skills of the NAB investigation officers besides broadening of their vision and international exposure.

To further improve the capacity building of investigation officers of the NAB, the NCA-UK has carried out training need analysis (TNA) for the NAB in consultation with the concerned division of the NAB. Soon the course contents will be finalised and five courses will be run in Pakistan in six fields as identified by experts.

Osman Ahmed, country manager NCA appreciated the efforts of the NAB under the leadership of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, chairman NAB in eradication of corruption.

He assured that the contents/training modules for the capacity building of above six courses would be provided soon. Ahmed further added that all the courses offered would be fully funded by the NCA-UK in order to further enhance their abilities to inquire and investigate corruption cases including white-collar crimes.

He thanked the NAB for its help in sharing its experience in the field of anti-corruption and other areas of common concern.

It was further decided in the meeting that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the anti-corruption work and sharing of training facilities would be put up for approval to authorities at both ends.