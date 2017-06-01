ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition Wednesday held a ‘parallel assembly’ outside the Parliament House completely boycotting the National Assembly proceedings. The treasury lawmakers, however, continued their budgetary speeches in the Lower House of parliament.

The lawmakers from both sides of aisle, in and outside the parliament, spoke about the budgetary proposals (2017-18) in a completely different way. The treasury lawmakers showered praises and the opposition termed it anti-people budget.

However, some treasury benches lawmaker came up with the suggestion to woo the ‘displeased opposition’ through legislation. “I proposed legislation to ensure live telecast of opposition leader’s speech in the future,” said PkMAP Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, on a point of order.

Achakzai termed it a joke with the parliament as opposition was holding a separate parallel assembly. “Government should pass a law to ensure live coverage of opposition leader’s budget speech like the finance minister,” said Achakzai, requesting the chair [Ayaz Sadqi] to send a delegation of government members to win back the opposition.

Achakzai was also supported by another allied partner MNA JUI-F’s Assiya Nasir. She said that there was no harm in telecasting the speech of opposition leader live.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanir from government side accepted the proposal for legislation on this matter but not in absence of opposition. “I think the government should ask opposition to participate in this legislation, as they might have some objections on it,” he said.

The treasury benches senior MNAs with Mehmood Achakzai went to meet opposition leader but he did not immediately accept their proposal and continued their ‘mock assembly’.

Outside the parliament at ‘People Assembly’ (Awami Assembly), opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah grilled the incumbent government over budget proposals.

Other senior opposition parties members, including PPP, PTI, Jamaat Islami and MQM also spoke on budgetary proposal in their own Awami Assembly at space allocated for press talk at entrance of the building.

The move mainly came in response to the opposition’s reservations that their speeches over the federal budget 2017-18 were not given live coverage by PTV.

The opposition lawmakers during the speeches of senior members kept raising the anti-government slogans, including ‘Go-Nawaz-go’.

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah, initiating the debate, said the finance minister deceived the whole nation through budgetary proposals. “There is no relief for poor in this budget,” he said, mentioning that the federal government has failed to meet GDP growth.

Shah took credit that previous government (PPP’s) gave 125 per cent raise in salaries of civil servants. “Incumbent government has given 47.5 per cent increase in salaries,” he said, blaming that finance minister for presenting wrong figures.

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi strongly criticised the incumbent government for its failure to meet power outages. “Government has not given priority to health and education in the budget,” he said.

Another PTI’s MNA Asad Umar blamed the government for figure fudging in the budgetary proposals. He said production of electricity comparatively decreased as compared to previous tenure. He said: “Tax on salaried class is being taken at the level of United States and in return there is no proper relief”.

Jamaat Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah said that there was no proper relief in budgetary proposals.

MQM’s parliamentary leader Farooq Sattar came down hard on government for not controlling the K-Electric on issue of unscheduled load-shedding. He also proposed to incorporate their shadow budget’s proposals in the budget. Whereas the government MNAs in the National Assembly proceedings lauded the government for presenting ‘pro-people’ budget.

Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal, on his turn, criticised PTI’s Chief Imran Khan for not bringing any positive change in KP. “Mere sit-ins will not help controlling the government as practical steps are also needed,” he added. He said federal budget 2017-18 was presented in line with the vision of the Prime Minister for the development of the country.

Other MNA Nasir Khan Khattak, Asiya Nasir, Muhammad Arshad and Raja Javed Ikhlas also appreciated allocation of funds for development projects. The opposition MNAs tried to disrupt the proceedings by point out quorum but the required strength was present in the house.