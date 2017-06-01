ISLAMABAD - Pakistan aims to placate Afghanistan at the multilateral Kabul peace conference next week amid tensions between the Muslim-majority neighbours, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that the main objective was to present Pakistan’s case before the participants - including the United States, China, Russia, India and Iran.

“Afghanistan has been accusing us of protecting the militants. We will try to negate this view and point out the truth. We will try to convince Afghanistan that we are sincere in defeating terrorism with the help of the neighbours including Afghanistan,” an official said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had proposed the peace conference, which is largely seen as an initiative of the US.

At the June 6 conference – to be participated by the US, India, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Germany, France, China, the European Union and the representatives of the United Nations – Pakistan will get a chance to speak its mind and hold meetings on the sidelines.

President Ghani aims to discuss the increased violence by the Taliban and terrorism in general.

Earlier, deputy head of the mission at the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad Zardasht Shams said the conference was being held on the instructions of President Ghani to exchange views on growing terrorism.

The Kabul peace conference is significant as Russia had hosted a similar summit in April, which was attended by 11 countries.

The US had skipped that meeting.

Another official at the foreign ministry said that Pakistan had decided to attend the conference to make it clear, “we are committed to eliminate[ing] terrorism.”

He said that Pakistan valued ties with Afghanistan, and Islamabad had been telling Kabul not to fall in India’s trap.

“We are hopeful of winning Afghanistan’s confidence. Our efforts against terrorism speak volumes about our claims. Afghanistan is being misguided by India and we will try to bring them back,” the official added.

He said that the Foreign Office had completed preparation to highlight Pakistan’s case in the conference.

“The crux is that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan. We cannot compromise on this,” the official said.

Additional Foreign Secretary Tasneem Aslam and Director General of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mansoor Ahmad Khan are expected to represent Pakistan in Kabul.

This month, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua had said that Afghanistan had become a hub of militants and terrorists.

Speaking at an international conference on Afghan peace in Islamabad, she said the rise of Daesh in Afghanistan was a threat to regional peace.

Janjua said that Pakistan supported all efforts for Afghanistan peace.

She maintained Jamaatul Ahrar and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had safe havens in Afghanistan.

Last month, Pakistan and Afghanistan entered a new phase of tension after Afghan forces violated the border, killing and wounding several Pakistanis.

Amid the Afghan attack, Pakistan warned that it reserved the right to respond to “preserve its sovereignty and protect its civilians.”

To respond to any further aggression by the Afghan forces, Pakistan army was on high alert.

Tanks and heavy artillery were moved forward.

To accommodate the displaced persons, camps were installed five kilometres away from the border.

Authorities said as many as 2,000 families had been affected by Afghan shelling at the civilian areas.

On Wednesday, at least 80 people were killed and hundreds were wounded as a massive truck bomb ripped through Kabul’s diplomatic quarter.

The attack exposed the level of security in Afghanistan.

After the blast, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis warned of “another tough year” for the foreign troops based in Afghanistan and the local forces.

Immediately afterwards, Pakistan condemned the terror blast.

“Pakistan being a victim of terrorism understands the pain and agony that such incidents inflict upon the people and the society. The people and government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families,” a statement issued by the foreign ministry said.

It said, Pakistan reiterates condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“We pray for early recovery of the injured. We firmly stand with our Afghan brothers in this hour of grief and anguish,” the statement added.

Defence expert and former Brigadier Harris Nawaz said that Pakistan should work to drag Afghanistan out of India’s influence.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan should join hands against terrorism. The allegations from Kabul will not help anybody. Peace should be our goal and we should work together,” he said.

Brigadier Nawaz said that Pakistan had built 1,150 check-posts on the border with Afghanistan against 50-odd by Kabul.

“We are sincere in stopping infiltration. This will help reduce terrorism,” he said.