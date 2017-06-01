Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz has said that Pakistan maintains a balanced position on regional conflicts and fully supports Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and protects the sanctity of Harmain Sharifain.

The adviser said that it had been decided that programmes and mechanism of IMC will be decided during a meeting of the defence ministers of the member countries, which has not yet happened.

He clarified that when terms of reference are finalised will be presented before the house prior to their ratification by the government.

Sartaj rejected the impression that any statement from Saudi authorities can be the terms of reference.

He said, "Mandate of the IMC is to counter terrorism and any statement from a Saudi dignitary will not affect Pakistan's foreign policy."

The adviser also said, "Pakistan will never deploy anything outside Saudi Arabia."