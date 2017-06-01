China has hoped that Pakistan and India will improve bilateral relations after becoming the full members of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) during upcoming Astana Summit.

Speaking at a briefing in Beijing on Thursday, Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying said, "We hope, Pakistan and India will strictly follow the charter of SCO and the idea of good neighborliness, uphold the Shanghai spirit to improve their relations and inject new impetus to the development of SCO."

She said, "Both Pakistan and India will complete process of becoming full members of the SCO making it the world’s most populous and largest regional cooperative organisation, which will bring unprecedented development capacity and cooperation potential."

"Now, the SCO will complete the first membership expansion since its establishment and it will become a regional organisation with largest coverage and involving the biggest population,” she added.

The SCO summit is likely to be held this month in Astana, Kazakhstan.

China has also demanded removal of advanced US THAAD missile defense system from South Korea.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying called on seoul to remove controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.