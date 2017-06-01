ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to news channels on Thursday, said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had zero tolerance for undignified rhetoric against constitutional institutions and had taken action against Senator Nehal Hashmi for his statement which was not only inappropriate but also unfortunate.

She said that the government had invariably shown its commitment to across the board accountability and the prime minister himself wrote a letter to the Supreme Court for the formation of the judicial commission on the Panama Papers issue, which was manifestation of the fact that he had unflinching trust in the superior judiciary.

Moreover, she said, the prime minister and his family members were fully cooperating in the investigation of the case as they believed in the supremacy of law and the constitution.

Creation of misunderstanding among the institutions would not be in the national interest, she added.

Responding to a question, she reiterated that every member of the Sharif family would appear before the joint investigation team if summoned.

She said that the PML-N would not take any step that could hinder the process of investigation by the JIT.

Explaining the turn of events, she said that Hussain Nawaz had filed an application before the Supreme Court regarding his reservations about two members of the JIT as during the course of questioning of Tariq Shafi, their attitude was not appropriate.

The behaviour of Amer Aziz, a member of JIT, was also not impartial, she added.

To a question, she said, no reaction was coming against the JIT, adding, Hussain Nawaz had said that he would appear before the JIT whenever he was called.

The minister of state said that prime minister could claim immunity, but he did not opt for it. She strongly repudiated the notion about the PML-N boycotting the JIT.

She said that the PM and his family had been assisting the Supreme Court for the last 15 months and despite reservations, the Sharif family was also cooperating with the JIT.

She said that the prime minister never compromised on the respect of the national institutions.