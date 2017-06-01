ISLAMABAD - A highly irresponsible and threatening speech has cost Nehal Hashmi of ruling PML-N his senatorial position, while his party membership was also suspended yesterday.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan also took suo moto notice of his gross outburst, directing him and Attorney General of Pakistan to appear before the court today (Thursday).

Hashmi, at a Youm-i-Takbeer function in Karachi, had overtly challenged and threatened all those engaged in an inquiry against the prime minister and his family over allegations of corruption and stashing wealth abroad.

A day after the event, Hashmi’s address went viral on social media and condemnation of his speech started pouring in from all quarters, especially the opposition parties.

The senator in his speech warned that those conducting the investigation will be “taken to task” for grilling the PM’s family.

“We are workers of Nawaz Sharif, those who made Sharif family accountable [earlier] and those doing so now will not be spared. You are in service today and will retire tomorrow.

“We, the Pakistani nation will make it difficult for you and your family to live in this country like you are making it difficult for an honourable and impeccable Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif,” he warned.

He uttered these remarks without taking any name, thought it is quite obvious these were against the Supreme Court judges and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), who are investigating Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family members.

Hashmi’s aggressive speech comes as the JIT has twice interviewed PM’s son Hussain Nawaz, quizzed prime minister’s cousin Tariq Shafi and is likely to call PM’s younger son - Hassan Nawaz - for questioning.

Both Hussain and Shafi were grilled for hours and PML-N sources say the party leaders are highly unhappy with the treatment meted out to them as they both were made to sit for hours before the investigation sessions.

The special bench, formed for implementation of April 20 verdict in Panama leaks case, on Monday turned down a plea of Hussain Nawaz against two members of the JIT.

“We are not going to remove, change or eliminate anyone [JIT member] unless there is concrete evidence,” said Justice Ejaz Afzal, who is heading the bench.

The court also told the JIT members not to compromise on the investigation and complete it on time. It also said no obstruction or interference would be tolerated in the probe.

Damage control measures

The reaction to Nehal Hashmi’s speech from the opposition parties was so strong that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had to direct State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb to dissociate the party from all what Hashmi had said.

Marriyum in a strong-worded statement not only dissociated the prime minister and his family from Hashmi’s views, but also dubbed the speech of the senator as irresponsible and unwarranted.

The matter did not stopped there and after consulting close party aides, the prime minister had taken strong punitive action against Nehal Hashmi and directed his political adviser Asif Kirmani to summon the senator and direct him to step down from his seat in the Upper House.

Hashmi was informed by Kirmani about the displeasure of the premier on his speech, which was targeting a state institution, according to party sources.

His basic party membership was suspended, besides getting his resignation as senator - the copy of which had been received at the Senate secretariat by the evening.

He was also served with a show cause notice to explain his position for such an irresponsible speech about the judges and investigators.

CJP’s notice

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took suo moto notice on the derogatory speech, issuing notices to Nehal Hashmi and Attorney General for Pakistan to appear in-person.

The notice was taken on SC Registrar’s note containing the details of the speech. The matter was fixed before the special bench on implementation of Panama leaks judgment today (Thursday) at 1pm.

Political compulsion

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed The Nation that initially the prime minister had directed Hashmi to clear his position on media but after seeing the strong reaction from the opposition parties, he was forced to take action against the senator.

Nehal Hashmi, basically a Karachi-based lawyer, is admired as a party loyalist and this is the only reason that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif got him elected as senator from Punjab. Understandably, it is only the immensity of the pressure over the issue that forced Nawaz to take extreme steps against him.

Opp blames PML-N leadership

Opposition parties blamed the top PML-N leadership, particularly the prime minister, for the Hashmi episode as they alleged that it was the old tactic of Sharifs to malign the institutions through their loyalists.

They pointed out that it was not the first instance that a PML-N member has used foul language against state institutions.

PML-N stalwarts such as former information minister Senator Pervaiz Rashid, former environment minister Mushahid Ullah Khan, Defence and Water & Power Minister Khawaja Asif and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had come up with derogatory remarks against the institutions in the past.