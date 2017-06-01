MIRPUR (AJK) - In a grand operation, Mirpur police Wednesday recovered 12.5 kilogrammes of Charas from the custody of the two drug traffickers belonging to Peshawar.

Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Salim told this Correspondent that a special police team headed by City Inspector Muhammad Naseer, Station House Officer, on a tip off, netted Zaroli Khan and Chairman Khan, residents of Peshawar during surprise raid on a moving car and recovered and confiscated Charas from their custody besides impounding the car carrying the contraband.

The SSP said that preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused belonged to an inter-provincial gang of drug traffickers which was engaged in trafficking of the narcotics to various Punjab and AJK cities.

He said that Mirpur police had nabbed a fake army doctor, identified as Hassan Waqar of Sohawa District Jhelum, roaming in a car with revolving blue light of police and wireless antennas on its rooftop, a few days ago. On query, the arrested accused fake doctor confessed to smuggling the narcotics through mobile move under the garb of the “army doctor”.

He confessed to be the part of the inter-provincial drug paddlers including the above two arrested accused. The arrested accused were taking away the Charas from Peshawar to Sehensa area of Kotli district of Mirpur division when they were nabbed by the Mirpur city police. Police have booked both the accused. At the same time, the police arrested two principal accused involved in two separate murder cases reported in Jaada area of Mirpur and Pippli area of Dadayal sub division, the SSP said. He added that the arrested accused included Safiyan Ali s/o Muhabbat Ali Jaat of Jaada and Qamar Hussain s/o Innayat Ali Jaat of Loona, Sehensa, Kotli district.

Police have also recovered the weapons of offense including 12-bore rifle from the custory of the accused Qamar Hussain and 30-bore pistol from the custody of the accused Safiyan Ali. Further investigations are in progress.

The SSP said that since police were performing its duties round the clock for the sake of the security of the life and property of the masses, the public was appealed to continue the due cooperation with the police for the total elimination of crimes and anti-social elements from the society.