QUETTA:- A security official was injured when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police patrolling vehicle here at Sariab Road on Wednesday. According to police, attackers opened fire on police patrolling vehicle at Sariab Road due to which a constable Baz Muhammad was wounded. The injured cop was rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment where his condition was reported to be critical. After the incident, police contingents and law enforcement agencies reached the crime scene, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.–STAFF REPORTER