KAMALIA - Everyone, no matter which walk of life he belongs to, is responsible for making sincere efforts to maintain peace across the tehsil during Ramazan.

DSP Mehr Muhammad Saeed stated while talking to media here the other day. He sought public cooperation to tighten noose around the outlaws. He urged the people to inform police if they find any law violation i.e. hate speeches in their area. He said the identity of the informers will be kept secret. The DSP said the policemen along with police volunteers and teams of Masajid committees will perform duty outside mosques during the month of Ramazan.

MC STEPS ENUMERATED: As per directives from the government, Kamalia Municipal Committee (KMC) has ensured the availability of daily-use items at Ramazan Bazaars in the tehsil.

KMC Chief Officer Nawaz Khan stated while talking to media during a visit to Ramazan Bazaar here the other day.

He informed about the facilities being provided by the municipal committee to the consumers at the bazaar. He said air-coolers have been installed at the bazaar to control temperature, adding the MC has also set up shades to protect consumers from scorching sun and rain. He said that a complaint cell has been set up at the bazaar where consumers can submit their complaints. He said the municipal committee has ensured the sale of the quality foodstuffs on subsidised rates, warning the profiteers will be dealt with sternly.

OVERGROWN BUSHES COMPLAINED

Citizens complained about overgrown bushes of trees on Kamalia-Jakhar Road. They told The Nation that the bushes are causing problems for motorists as they have blocked the view on road and do not let drivers see the vehicles coming from opposite direction. They called on the authorities concerned to cut the overgrown bushes and trees from both sides of the road so that motorists could be saved from accidents.