ISLAMABAD - The joint session of the parliament will be held in Islamabad today (Thursday) at 11:00 am.President Mamnoon Hussain will address the joint session of both houses on the beginning of fifth and last parliamentary year.

He will highlight the achievements of the government in diverse sectors including war against terrorism, law and order, economic challenges, power generation and agriculture. Later, the upper house will also resume its session at 1:30.pm.





INP