President Mamnoon Hussain addressed the joint session on the beginning of the fifth and last parliamentary year.

He highlighted the achievements of the government in diverse sectors, including war against terrorism, law and order, economic challenges, power generation and agriculture.

The joint opposition started protest during his speech and raised slogans against current government and chanted 'Go Nawaz Go'.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Sohail Aman, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah are also present in the parliament.

During his speech, the President stated the role of Parliament will be remembered for a very long time.

"Parliament is hub of every national decision in the country," he said.

While talking about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he mentioned that it is 'game changing' mega project for Pakistan and South Asian Region.

He further stated that current governenment will soon resolve the issue of load shedding.

"I suggested last year to include Gilgit-Baltistan electricity generation into National grid and I am happy that relevant ministry accepted it," he said.

The President further mentioned that democracy has seen numerous ups and downs in Pakistan but now it is now strong.

"Including Balochistan and FATA in national policies is one major proof of strong democracy," he said.

The President also praised economical development by current government and stated that this progress is even being recognised by international bodies.

While talking about Pakistan-India relations, he said that Indian government did not replied Pakistan's offer of dialogue positively.

He also stated that relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan are highly important. "Stable Afghanistan is beneficial for Pakistan and I condemned recent terrorist attack in our brother country," he said.