SADIQABAD - Prolonged outages coupled with scorching weather in Ramazan are causing serious problems for the masses, especially the fasting-observing people, forcing them to curse the authorities in the holy month.

Talking to The Nation, residents of different areas including Shafique, Tanvir, Maqsood, Sadiq, Mehmood, Adnan, Shabbir and Imran said that Standing Committees on Water and Power chairman Sardar Arshad Leghari had declared to install new feeders and upgrade the local grid station. He also claimed to have installed new electricity supply lines in the area to ensure uninterrupted power supply. “Despite his claims, the area has been experiencing prolonged outages since the beginning of Ramazan,” they said, adding the outages are unscheduled and besides, sudden decrease in voltage at noon burnt their electricity appliances.

They demanded MNA Arshad Leghair to look into the matter and facilitate people as he promised.