GUJRANWALA - PTCL exchange control room caught fire, which caused a huge loss to the machinery and furniture, here on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122, the staff was busy working when control room caught fire due to short circuit. The fire engulfed the adjoining rooms also. On information, Rescue 1122 rushed the spot and overcame the fire after hectic struggle of four hours.

RAMAZAN BAZAARS: Ramazan Bazaars aim at providing relief to the consumers by ensuring the availability of daily-use items on subsidised rates.

Hafiz Waheed, spokesman for the district administration, stated during a media talk here the other day.

He said people are being provided staple foods on subsidised and less than market rates. Price Control Magistrates are discharging at the bazaar to ensure the sale of foodstuffs on officially-fixed prices.