QUETTA: At least 14 labourers on Wednesday sustained injuries when the roof of a store collapsed at Gadani Ship-Breaking Yard.

As per reports, one part of the roof caved in when an official, Saeed Amin, was paying wages to labourers at Plot No 50 of Gadani Ship-Breaking Yard. As a result, 14 labourers were injured. The timely rescue operation by the nearby plots’ labourers saved several precious lives of workers.–Staff Reporter