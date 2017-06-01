QUETTA: At least 14 labourers on Wednesday sustained injuries when the roof of a store collapsed at Gadani Ship-Breaking Yard.
As per reports, one part of the roof caved in when an official, Saeed Amin, was paying wages to labourers at Plot No 50 of Gadani Ship-Breaking Yard. As a result, 14 labourers were injured. The timely rescue operation by the nearby plots’ labourers saved several precious lives of workers.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 01-Jun-2017 here.