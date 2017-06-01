ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to establish the remittances sent by his former wife, Jemima Khan, to purchase the Bani Gala land.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed although the PTI chairman’s claim is that the remittances were sent by Jemima Khan to purchase his Bani Gala property, there is no evidence to prove it. If this claim is not proven, Imran will have to face legal consequences of it, he added.

According to the PTI record, which was submitted before the apex court, Jemima Khan remitted Rs 43.8 million for the Bani Gala property through Rashid Ali Khan. She sent this money on five different dates from April 2002 to May 2003.

A three-judge bench was hearing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and PTI General Secretary Jehangir Khan Tareen.

The court noted that Jemima Khan’s name appears only in two cases of remittances while in other three cases her name is missing.

Naeem Bukhari, appearing on behalf of Imran Khan, admitted that he has no proof of remittances, but said Jemima Khan will send the documents which will be supplied to the court soon. The money came through Lloyds Bank, he added.

At the end of the proceeding, the chief justice directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to report whether the ECP could review the accounts of a political party, verified by a chartered accountant and accepted and published by the commission.

The SC further asked the ECP (which is neither a court nor a tribunal) can probe the foreign funding. The third question was who has locus standi to ask the ECP to probe the foreign funding or on whose application the ECP can exercise this power. The chief justice also questioned whether the Supreme Court, under Article 6(3) of PPO, can settle an issue pending before the ECP.

Ibrahim Satti, representing the ECP, informed the court that the Commission has passed the order on a petition filed by Akbar S Babar regarding the same matter that it can probe the foreign funding, but the PTI has challenged that order in the Islamabad High Court, which is still pending there.

Regarding the offshore company, Naeem Bukhari argued Imran Khan can’t be declared dishonest under the Income Tax Ordinance 1979 for not declaring Niazi Services Limited in annual tax returns as he is neither its director nor shareholder. Imran Khan’s sisters – Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan – are the directors of NSL while Imran is the beneficial owner of his London flat, the lawyer stated.

Naeem Bukhari, however, said Imran Khan has admitted that he disclosed his offshore company in his tax return of 2000, adding that was done on the advice of financial experts. He said first time the London flat was declared under Tax Amnesty Scheme, 2000, while in the following years, it was disclosed in the tax returns as well.

The chief justice asked Naeem Bukhari whether Imran Khan enjoyed a complete exemption. Bukhari contended when Imran Khan availed himself of the tax amnesty scheme, he was an ordinary citizen. Justice Umer Atta Bandial questioned whether the law applies when a citizen appears before the Election Commission as a member of the Parliament.

The counsel said less than one percent people of 200 million file tax returns. He asked the court not to pre-judge what the FBR is going to decide. “It was omission and not commission of a dishonest act. Till date the CBR or FBR do not have anything against Imran Khan regarding NSL and London flat,” he argued.

The hearing was adjourned until today.