Foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua met Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf today to consult over the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The meeting was held in Supreme Court in Islamabad and was attended by DG South Asia Dr Muhammad Faisal, Dr Fariha Bugti and higher authorities of intelligence agencies.

The meeting finalized a strategy to appoint adhoc judge in International Court of Justice and fighting the case in an improved way.

Jadhav was detained on March 3, 2016 in Balochistan soon after which military released a confessional video of the spy in which he confessed to working to destabilise Pakistan with focus on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India recently took the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking provisional stay to his execution.

The Indian spy was sentenced to death after a trial in a military court however; ICJ has halted agent’s execution until further order.