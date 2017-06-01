AHMEDPUREAST - Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Usman Rasheed Bobak refused to accept reappointment of Arshad Virk as the TMC chief officer and submitted an application to the Local Government secretary for cancellation of his posting.

The official sources said the government has transferred TMC Chief Officer Ashfaq Hussain and posted Arshad Virk as chief officer in his place. It is to be noted that Arshad Virk had earlier served as TMC chief officer and was charged with serious allegations of corruption and irregularities by the local PML-N leaders.

In the meanwhile, it was learnt that Arshad Virk is now residing in a municipal committee house and awaiting the high ups’ decision while the seat of chief officer is lying vacant.