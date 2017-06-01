Jemima Goldsmith tracks down bank statements to prove Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan ‘innocent.’

In a recent Tweet Imran Khan’s ex-wife said

Finally tracked down 15 yr old bank statements to prove Imran Khan money trail/ innocence in court. Now please go after the real crooks... — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) June 1, 2017





Meanwhile Imran Khan also announced to submit receipts and bank statements by Jemima in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to establish the remittances sent by his former wife, Jemima Khan, to purchase the Bani Gala land.

Naeem Bukhari, appearing on behalf of Imran Khan, admitted that he has no proof of remittances, but said Jemima Khan will send the documents which will be supplied to the court soon. The money came through Lloyds Bank, he added.

Twitteratis have thanked Jemima Khan for finding the money trail for Imran Khan. ThankYouJemima is trending on social media,

#ThankYouJemima Behind every successful man there is woman. Any doubts anyone ? Jemima_Khan — WIN! IPHONE 7 PLUS!! (@giveawayjusa) June 1, 2017

#ThankYouJemima

A great slap on the face of Corrupt Pml-n. https://t.co/slCXwUA0A4 — Malik Waqar Ahmed (@malikwaqar87) June 1, 2017



