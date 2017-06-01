Jemima Goldsmith tracks down bank statements to prove Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan ‘innocent.’

In a recent Tweet Imran Khan’s ex-wife said


Meanwhile Imran Khan also announced to submit receipts and bank statements by Jemima in the Supreme Court. 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to establish the remittances sent by his former wife, Jemima Khan, to purchase the Bani Gala land.

Naeem Bukhari, appearing on behalf of Imran Khan, admitted that he has no proof of remittances, but said Jemima Khan will send the documents which will be supplied to the court soon. The money came through Lloyds Bank, he added.

Twitteratis have thanked Jemima Khan for finding the money trail for Imran Khan. ThankYouJemima is trending on social media,