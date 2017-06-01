GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) is holding its first-ever awards gala at Hafiz Hayat Campus today to honour its faculty members and researchers for outstanding performance during 2016.

The ceremony, which is being organized by Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), will take place at Jinnah Auditorium.

The ceremony is viewed as part of an all-out push by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum to foster and promote research and innovation culture at the varsity. The university is celebrating 2017 as the Year of Innovation & Productivity (YIP) with scores of conferences, seminars and workshops planned for this year. The ceremony features UoG Best Teacher Award for outstanding teaching performance during 2015-16, National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) Shields for Principle Investigators (PIs), Pakistan Council for Science & Technology (PCST) Research Productivity Award (RPA) for best research publications during 2016.

Student winners of various project/product exhibitions and competitions during the current year will also be honoured with awards and cash prizes at a later ceremony.