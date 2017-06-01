KAMALIA:- A many hotels and restaurants have been violating the Ehtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance as food items like fruit chaat, beverages, Pakora, Samosa and even tea are easily available the whole day. Only the hospital canteens, shops inside General Bus Stand and Railway Station canteen are allowed to serve food during the day but the shops outside the General Bus Stand, Thana Mode, Mandi Mode and Mamoon Mode are also busy doing a swift business by selling food items and drinks openly.–STAFF REPORTER

Political, social and religious circles protested and demanded that those involved in violating the sanctity of the holy month must be dealt with iron hand