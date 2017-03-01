GUJRAT/SAHIWAL/OKARA-The law enforcement agencies conducted search operations here and nabbed 30 suspects in Gujrat, 16 proclaimed offenders in Sahiwal and three Afghan citizens in Okara on Tuesday.

Gujrat police raided different religious places and residences and held 30 wanted accused. According to DPO office, security forces and Gujrat police prepared a list of religious activists pertaining to notorious for hate speeches.

The list was handed over to the SHOs of 22 police stations and they were asked to arrest the accused. In response, the police arrested the activists and sent them to police lines Gujrat. According to police officials, central Ameer of Aalmi Tanzeem Ahl-e-Sunnat Peer Afzal Qadri was also apprehended along with his two secretaries Khalid Zakki and Qari Khalid.

In Sahiwal, the Noor Shah police arrested 16 most wanted criminals during a search operation including police constable of Thana City Sahiwal and three proclaimed offenders including Zulfiqar Murtaza. Police found 8 stolen motorcycles, two alcohol carts including 490 bottles of alcohol and an illegal gun during the search operations in Chak 76-5R of Qadraabad, and arrested Zameer Ahmed and Ashraf of a banned outfit. Police constable Zufliqar and his partner Imran were selling alcohol and both of them were arrested.

Police constable Zulfiqar was running a gang of robbers. The gang also including a proclaimed offender wanted in case 14/357 Thana Noorshah for about three years were committing robberies under the shadow of Zulfiqar constable and send the stolen motorcycles to the dera of the constable.

In Okara, three Afghan nationals were nabbed roaming in the city without any documents. Earlier, the A Division police were at MA Jinnah road where they saw the three Afghans. The staff stopped and checked them. They introduced themselves as Rehmanuddin of village Abu Khel, Haroon and Asif of Ghazni, Afghanistan. They could not produce any passport, visa or other document. They acknowledged themselves as nationals of Afghanistan. On the report of Inspector Sajid Siddiq, a case Foreign Act 1946 was registered.