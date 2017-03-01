Three Frontier Core (FC) personnel and one civilian were injured in a roadside blast at Sariab Road, Quetta.

According to security officials the bomb was planted at road side and blew off when a convoy of FC was passing by.

The injured have been rushed to Civil Hospital, Quetta while security forces and police have cordoned off the whole area and a search operation is underway.

Pakistan is traversing a fresh wave of terror as the militants have targeted major cities of the four provinces since last month.

The militants carried over ten attacks across Pakistan killing over 100 people in February.

After this resurgence by terrorists, Pakistan military has started Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad across the country to eliminate urban militants and facilitators.

Furthermore, Rangers have launched an operation in Punjab in wake of the latest terror wave.