FAISALABAD-The administration has completed all-out arrangements for the population census in Faisalabad Division and first phase of the census will from March 15, which will be completed by April 24.

Assistant Census Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad informed a meeting held here at Commissioner Office with General Officer Commanding Gujranwala, Maj-Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in the chair to review arrangements for population census.

Mr Ahmed informed that the services of 7,898 employees, belonging to the Education, Revenue and other departments have been acquired for the population census in Faisalabad division, adding that the same number of Army personnel would perform duty during the census process.

He pointed out that the division has been divided into 11,034 blocks, 1,417 circles and 201 charges for the exercise of population census.

Besides Gujranwala GoC Maj-Gen Zafar Iqbal, Brig Jahangir Akram Cheema, Brig Muhammad Ayub Sabir Sukhaira, Brig Sulman Rafique, Brig Syed Ali Haider Kazmi, Lt-Col Saad Mehmud, Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha, RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Deputy Commissioners of four districts of Faisalabad division Salman Ghani, Amanullah Khan Ghazi, Amir Ejaz Akbar and Ayyub Khan, Director Local Govt Rai Wajid Ali, ADC Revenue Muhammad Shahid, other civil and military officers attended the meeting.

Commissioner Momin Agha informed the participants that the staff has been imparted quality training for census. He said that Control Rooms at Divisional, District and Tehsil level would work for monitoring of administrative and security affairs besides receiving and disseminating important information relating to the population census.

RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana apprised the meeting about the security plan chalked for peaceful conduct of the census in Faisalabad region.

The DCs shared detailed about the transport and logistics plans for the population census and said that the entire process would be completed as per the timeline.

GOC Maj-Gen Iqbal said that the Pak Army has devised a comprehensive strategy for the transparent and smooth conduct of population census.

He stressed the need for close coordination among the departments concerned including emergency services.

On the occasion, Lt-Col Saad Mehmud briefed the participants on the Pak Army plan for the population census.