To discuss security arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif called Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa today, reported Waqt News.

According to sources the Army Chief ensured fool proof security for the match. Both discussed different aspects of security in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, top foreign players of Quetta Gladiators, who have qualified for final, have refused to come to Pakistan.

Luke Wright, Kevin Pietersen and Tymal Mills have cited security risk as the reason for their absence.

Also Read: Gladiators’ foreign stars pull out of PSL final

Furthermore, PSL tickets have started being sold today, and a large number of people have gathered outside banks to get them across Lahore.

Also Read: PSL final tickets' sale underway