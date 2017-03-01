BAHAWALNAGAR:-The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested the activist of a banned outfit from bus stand and seized provocative literature from his possession. According to sources, the CTD got a tip-off about the presence of a worker a banned outfit with suspicious activities. The CTD conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Ahmad, son of Abdul Qayyum, resident of Rajewali Basti, Bahawalnagar. The lawmen also recovered provocative literature from him and shifted him to undisclosed location.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 01-Mar-2017 here.
CTD nabs banned outfit operative
