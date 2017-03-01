BAHAWALNAGAR:-The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested the activist of a banned outfit from bus stand and seized provocative literature from his possession. According to sources, the CTD got a tip-off about the presence of a worker a banned outfit with suspicious activities. The CTD conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Ahmad, son of Abdul Qayyum, resident of Rajewali Basti, Bahawalnagar. The lawmen also recovered provocative literature from him and shifted him to undisclosed location.