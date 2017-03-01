PESHAWAR - A local dancer while demanding provision of protection alleged a resident Mazhar Alam for harassing and threatening her.

Sana, while speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, said she was not a professional dancer but poverty had forced her to shift from her native city Lahore to Peshawar, but Mazhar Alam, a resident of Faqirabad area of the city, was teasing her. She said she had also lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Faqirabad police against the accused under Section 506, but a local court had granted him bail. She alleged that now he was threatening her of dire consequences.

“Mazhar Alam was earlier my servant at my home, who worked as cook, but now he is blackmailing me”, she said. Sana said for the past few months the accused started forcing her to sell hashish in functions and when she refused to do so then he started beating her up.

“Once he tried to attack me with knife on my refusal to sell drugs for him,” she alleged. She also alleged that local police had links with the accused and avoided taking action against him. The accused person, she said, was an impersonator who used to change his residence frequently.

“I belong to a poor family and want to earn livelihood through dancing in a state of compulsion. If police failed to provide me protection, then everyone’s life would be at stake”, she said. She demanded of the provincial government to provide her protection and take stern action against the accused for compelling her on illegal acts.