Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has stated that Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) is an integral platform for regional economic, political and security collaboration.

While addressing the 13th ECO heads of government meeting in Islamabad the premier said this organization will play a important role enhancing the regional cooperation in coming years.

“Under Vision2025, we are building roads, railway tracks and gas pipelines and this is the right time to play our role in world trade,” he said. “ECO region is the hub for 52% of world trade,” the PM pointed out.

The premier further emphasised on cooperation in fields of science, energy and culture.

While talking about economy of Pakistan he pointed out the economic progress of the country has been admitted by international actors.

“With a population of 220 million, Pakistan is a huge trade and investment market for global companies,” he stated.

“All members states have to work together for collective benefit,” PM Nawaz said.