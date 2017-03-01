SIALKOT-Sialkot Mayor Tauheed Akhtar said that the exporters have written golden history by completing mega projects like Sialkot airport on self-help basis.

He was addressing the participants of a luncheon hosted in his honour by the management of Sialkot International Airport. The mayor, who is also former chairman of Sialkot Airport, revealed that the mega project of Sialkot International Airport, established by the exporters on self help basis, is now proving itself as a milestone towards the stability of the national economy.

The mayor announced to solve the problems of the Sialkot airport on priority basis. Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Malik Ashraf said that the mega project is now opening the new vistas of economic development especially in the industrial sector. He said that it would also help double the annual export from US $ 2 billion thus catering to the need of the Pakistan's first ever Golden Export Triangle comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

He narrated that the airport has also ensured easy access of exporters to international trade markets besides leaving very positive, healthy and pleasant impact on regional economic growth.

He stated that the early completion of Shehbazpur Bridge over River Chenab would also reduce the distance between Gujrat to Sialkot international airport only to 10-minute drive, besides, connecting it to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that the SIAL management was also planning to establish an international standard five star hotel near Sialkot international airport. In first phase, the SIAL management would soon establish a four-star international standard hotel for facilitating the foreigners.

The SIAL chairman added that the project of Sialkot international airport is moving ahead successfully towards the goal success and excellence besides striving to open the new vistas of socio-economic and human development.

He said that SIAL management would also establish an international standard exhibition hall/ display centre at Sialkot International Airport. Later, SIAL Chairman Malik M Ashraf presented a shield to the mayor.