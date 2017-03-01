ISLAMABAD - The interior ministry has approved the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to approach Interpol for the issuance of red notices for Brahmdagh Bugti, head of the banned Balochistan Republican Party (BRA), and another Baloch separatist Sher Mohammad alias Shera.

Brahmdagh is the founder and head of the banned BRA while Shera is his spokesperson. Both are living in self-exile.

The interior ministry through a letter has asked the FIA to approach Interpol for the issuance of red warrants for both Baloch separatists. The FIA has formally received the ministry’s directives for approaching Interpol for the issuance of red notices.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had requested the FIA for the issuance of red warrants for both the BRA leaders in connection with terrorism cases registered against them in the province.

After an anti-terrorism court issued their arrest warrants and declared them absconders, the FIA approached the interior ministry for a formal approval for approaching Interpol.

In September last year, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that a decision to get red warrants issued against Brahmdagh would be taken soon.

Brahmdagh is reportedly living in Switzerland where his asylum request had been turned down by local courts. The BRA is fighting a separatist movement in Balochistan.

Interpol has recently refused to entertain the request of Pakistan to issue a red warrant for MQM founder Altaf Hussain stating that it did not deal with cases on political grounds.