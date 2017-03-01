Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police has arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in stabbing a 19-year old person to death and injuring three others, a police spokesman said.

He said that five persons including Sher Bahadur, Dilawar Khan, Adil Khan, Shahid Usman and Khan Bahadur residents of Madina Town injured Usman Ghani, Iqbal Khan, Mumtaz Khan and Badar Uddin through repeated attacks with knives after a minor dispute.

They managed to escape following the incident and wounded persons were sifted to hospital where Usman Ghani succumbed to his injuries.

Police registered the case following the statement of Faja Akbar and started the search of criminals.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani assigned task to SP (Rural) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to ensure.

A special team of homicide unit was constituted, which included inspector Ahmed Kamal, sub-inspector Falak naz, ASI Naveed Tahir, head constable Naveed Ahmed and others. This team managed to arrest the accused and obtained their physical remand from the concerned court.