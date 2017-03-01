LAHORE - Google paid tribute to late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 89th birth anniversary on Tuesday with a doodle depicting his organisation's welfare services.

In his honour, Google changed its logo in the United States; Iceland; Portugal; Australia; New Zealand; Japan; Estonia; the UK; Denmark; Ireland and Pakistan to a doodle, or illustration, of Edhi.

Google hailed Edhi's "super-efficient" ambulance service.

"In celebration of Abdul Sattar Edhi, let's all lend a hand to someone in need today," it said.

The technology giant's team has created more than 2,000 doodles for homepages around the world. Among those recently celebrated are Pramoedya Ananta Toer, Fred Korematsu and Edmonia Lewis.

"The doodle selection process aims to celebrate interesting events and anniversaries that reflect Google's personality and love for innovation," the company says.

With more than 1,800 ambulances stationed across Pakistan, the Edhi Foundation is Pakistan's largest welfare organisation. In 1997, the foundation entered the Guinness World Records as the "largest volunteer ambulance organisation".

If you call 115 in the South Asian nation, the Edhi Foundation will answer.