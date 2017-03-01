PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday condemned alleged racial profiling of Pakhtuns and unjust behaviour of Punjab government towards the community.

In a statement issued from Chief Minister House Khattak said Pakhtuns had rendered great sacrifices for restoring peace in the country and alleged actions against them in the name of Raddul Fasaad operation in Punjab were tantamount to sowing seeds of ethnic fundamentalism in Pakistan.

He urged the federal government to play its role in stopping the uncalled for arrests of Pakhtuns across Punjab and other parts of the country as it was hurting the sentiments of the community.

Pakhtuns were forced to move to Punjab, Sindh and Kashmir for seeking dignified livelihood due to fewer opportunities of employment and rise in militancy and terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Khattak said, adding that recent crackdowns against Pakhtuns was part of conspiracy against the whole nation. Khattak said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always posed as contender for federation but after coming into power always worked against the federation, adding that people were well aware about the contradictory behaviour of PML-N.