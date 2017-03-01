NOWSHERA VIRKAN-The police seized a liquor-laden truck at village Nokhar here the other day.

According to police, the truck was on the way to Faisalabad from Islamabad. As it reached near village Nokhar, it accidentally skidded off the road. The police reached the spot to help the driver get rid of the difficulty but found that the truck was loaded with thousands of bottles of liquor. The police seized 7,200 bottles of liquor and launched investigation.