SAHIWAL-A rally in connection with the International Mother Language Day was held here on Tuesday.

The rally started from Saddr Chowk and ended at Jinnah Chowk after passing through Pakpattan Bazaar, High Street and Sadr Bazaar. The representatives of 15 organisations participated in the rally. Around one maund rose petals and flowers were sprinkled on the participants by the traders.

Special participation in the rally was of around 100 students from different brick kilns schools called Freedom Primary Schools of 135/9-L and 119/9-L. The children were carrying placards and flags demanding Punjabi as medium of learning in all public schools.

Insan Dost Association Director Anjum Matto, who was leading the brick kiln children, said education in mother language is the right of children.

The rally organisers were under pressure from government and other security institutions to postpone the rally after the recent terrorist attacks but Lok Sujag and Awaz Society resisted pressure and took out the rally.

Humera Rana from Sujag said that the Mother Language Day was postponed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang and Pakpattan but here in Sahiwal the day was celebrated with full enthusiasm. Two Ravi Jhomer teams danced along the rally. Makhhan Jhomer Group from Harrapa performed horse dance on the drum beats.

On the occasion, a resolution was passed by the participants demanding the PML-N government introduce Punjabi language as medium of learning at all the public schools of Punjab.