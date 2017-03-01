Former military ruler General (retired) Pervez Musharraf has not joined any TV channel, his spokesman said Wednesday, amid reports Musharraf has launched a career as a political analyst on a weekly television talk show.

Dr Muhammad Amjad, secretary general of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), said “misconception about Musharraf joining media needs to be avoided”.

“General (retired) Pervez Musharraf can participate as an analyst or anchor on any TV for his expert opinion and analysis on current issues related to Pakistan and other regions.”

“The former president has neither joined any TV channel, nor has he made any commitment in this regard,” said Amjad.

“Therefore it is utmost necessary to eradicate this misconception that he has joined any particular TV channel. General Musharraf as per his past practice would keep appearing on different other TV channels for interviews that would contact him in this regard.”

Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 military coup and stepped down nine years later amid mass protests, was allowed to leave Pakistan last year for health reasons that his lawyer argued prevented him from standing trial on treason and other charges. Musharraf denied the charges.