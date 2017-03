The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested former Balochistan food minister Asfandyar Kakar on charges of corruption.

The former food minister has allegedly committed a fraud of Rs50 million and NAB has filed three references against him.

Kakar served as provincial minister during the Raisani government and reportedly committed fraud in the food department.

He had filed an application for bail which was rejected by the court on Wednesday after which police arrested him.