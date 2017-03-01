AMRITSAR: Pakistani 31-year old Akbar Durrani who fell in love with an Indian girl through the social media, came to India to marry her, had a child with her and now he is about to be deported back to Pakistan.

Durani, hailing from Okhri in Hyderabad, has been brought here from Madhya Pradesh for deportation to his home country for overstaying in India in violation of visa norms.

Struggling to hold back his tears, Durani narrates his story of love and tragedy which began in the year 2011 when he came in touch with Sofia of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh via the Facebook and Skype.

"My attraction for Sofia compelled me to come to India. I, along with my mother, obtained visa and went to Dewas. I met Sofia's parents who immediately agreed to my marriage proposal with a condition that I will settle down in India after marriage," he said.

"Our marriage was solemnised in the year 2013 at Dewas and after a year we were blessed with male child," he said.

Holding a Masters degree in Economics, Durani taught in a school in Madhya Pradesh for earning.

However, according to him, since he was in India on a Tourist Visa, he approached the FRRO for a 'Long Term Visa' and was told to give the application. "I approached the FRRO office for 'Long Term Visa' two months before the expiry of my visa duration, citing my marriage with the Indian girl. But it was all in vain," the Pakistani national said.

"On the day the duration of my visa ended, I visited the FRRO office to enquire about my visa status. There I was arrested on the charge of overstay in India and was sent to prison," he said.

In August 2015, a court awarded one-year imprisonment to him for overstay in India and violation of visa norms.

"On August 8, 2016, I was released from the prison and was lodged in a police station for want of travel documents to be issued by Pakistan High Commission. It took over six months as my antecedents were confirmed by the Pakistan High Commission," Durani said.

"The sad part of my love story is that my wife and kid are not allowed to travel with me to Pakistan. It would be tough for my wife and son to stay in India in my absence. They are in Amritsar to bid me good bye. The worst part is that I may not get visa again to visit India as visa norms were violated on my part," he said.

He is also not sure whether his wife and two-year-old son Ariz would be issued visa by the Pakistani High Commission to visit him in Pakistan.

"I never thought that I would be forced to separate from my family after settling down in India. It is tsunami in my life," he said.