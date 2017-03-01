ISLAMABAD - The government will table proposal for extension of military courts in the upcoming parliamentary session after most of the political parties agreed to giving an extension to the tribunals for two years on Tuesday.

The decision is linked with a roadmap and timeline for the courts and a parliamentary committee of the two houses will monitor them.

After a meeting of parliamentary leaders, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media that the participants of the meeting agreed on a two-year extension for the military courts.

Dar vowed that there would be no politics on extension of courts.

While replying to a question regarding the reservations raised by different political parties in previous sessions, the finance minister hoped that the differences if any would be resolved in the parliament through discussion.

He said the National Assembly session had been proposed for March 6th, and the proposed bill would be discussed in the session.

Answering a question regarding absence of PPP from the Tuesday’s meeting, Dar said they might be busy in their party meeting but hoped that the PPP would not show any disagreement.

Qureshi termed military courts need of the hour. He said all the parties present in the meeting agreed - as the situation in the country was still unusual and country’s integrity was under threat.

“Though military courts are need of the hour but our regular courts should address this problem,” Qureshi said, adding after the tenure of military courts expire, those cases would be referred to regular courts.

He said that a parliamentary sub-committee would oversee matters of military courts and the NAP implementation. He said there would be a parliamentary oversight which will meet every month or once in two months to review implementation. The timeline of implementation plan will be decided and every parliamentary leader will sign it, to ensure that the government sticks to the time and there was no need for another extension.

Qureshi expressed reservations on the tenure of the military courts, and spoke about the need to find a permanent solution to the issue but between the lines.

However some other political leaders were blunt in expressing themselves.

Aftab Khan Sherpao said that he hoped this would be the last time that the army courts were given extension.

A Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) lawmaker was loud in expressing concerns of her party. The lawmaker said terrorism should not be linked to Pashtuns and the statements in that regard should end immediately.

MQM Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar came down hard on government. He alleged the government was neither serious in the operation against terrorists nor stern to wipe out their hideouts.

Sattar said that till when and to what extent they would cover the incompetence of the government. He said the government was neither serious about establishing army courts nor calling the APC, and it was also not serious to reform the overall judicial system of the country.

Sattar said the prime minister should brief the parliament that during the last two years to what extent terrorism and militancy had decreased in Pakistan.

He said the government bought time during the last two years and it did not do anything to curb terrorism. Sattar said like the previous operation, the army was standing alone in the present operation Raddul Fasaad.

He said the government should call a conference of political parties and should brief them about the whole operation and should give ownership to the public, if it really wanted to make the military operation a success.

Sattar demanded that constitution of a national security committee should be included in the proposed bill.

He said community policing and local government system was needed to build a narrative among general public about the law and order and army efforts to curb terrorism.

“We are spending national resources on terrorism but terrorism still reigns supreme,” the MQM leader said.

Established through constitutional amendment following the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014, the military courts were given powers to put anyone on trial on terrorism charges.

The courts ceased to function on expiry of the mandated period of two years, earlier this year.

After the agreement of the parliamentary leaders the proposed amendments will be approved from the parliament.

Online adds: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made telephone calls to Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and PPP senior leader Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday.

Dar apprised them about the proceedings of the meeting of parliamentary leaders. The minister said in view of the All Parties Conference (APC) called by PPP on 4th March, the session of the National Assembly is being called on 6th of March.

